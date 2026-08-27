Trish Stratus Reveals Nixed Raw 1000 Segment With Stephanie McMahon

Trish Stratus has revealed a cancelled Stephanie McMahon segment.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet for an interview. She talked about things such as the origin of the SmackDown 2 loading screen, the viral photo of a young Roman Reigns with her poster and more.

During the talk, Trish Stratus also talked about her classic segment with Triple H where The Game is teaching her wrestling moves and Stephanie McMahon walks in on them in an objectionable position. She was asked if she knew that it would become a memorable segment, and the former Women’s Champion mentioned that she only thought the whole thing was hilarious at the time:

No, that’s the thing with these moments. I didn’t know that that photo I took on that random Monday night would turn into this iconic loading screen and on all your jackets. We thought it would be hilarious. We thought this is going to be funny. Of course, it was fueling the Trish and Stephanie’s storyline, iconic moment.

It Somehow Got Changed: Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus then recalled the time they recreated the segment for Raw 1000 with DX walking in on them instead of Stephanie. The WWE Legend revealed that the original plan for the show was for her to recreate the moment with McMahon instead of her husband:

So I had talked. So we were like, what can we do? The original idea was that I was gonna be teaching Stephanie yoga, and then Triple H was gonna walk in and be like, ‘What’s happening?!’ I’m like, ‘No, we’re just doing yoga.’ Because I was all yogi at the time. So we thought that’s super fun. Then it somehow got changed. Stephanie got tied up doing some other stuff, and then I ended up with DX and having a very awkward segment. So, go back and watch it.

Apart from this, Trish Stratus also talked about her 25th anniversary tour and revealed why plans for a rematch with Tiffany Stratton after Evolution II were abandoned. You can check out more about it here.