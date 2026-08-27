Update On Thekla’s Status Heading Into AEW All In

AEW Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale will defend her title, injured hand and all, against Mercedes Moné at AEW All In. Her predecessor Thekla, meanwhile, has not been seen since she dropped the world title to Nightingale at last month’s AEW Redemption event.

When asked about Thekla’s corresponding absence from the All In pay-per-view card, AEW CEO Tony Khan indicated that additional announcements about the pre-show and main show are forthcoming. As it specifically pertained to Thekla, Khan suggested that fans could see her on screens again “very soon.”

I think Thekla is tremendous wrestler,” Khan said on the AEW All In media call. “I think it’s certainly a great opportunity for everybody in a way, they can participate in AEW All In, and I still think we could see Thekla appear very soon in AEW. Obviously, after she lost the championship to Willow Nightingale, we saw Thekla having this incredible match, and we haven’t seen her since. Stay tuned to AEW because you’d expect to see Thekla back very soon. …Thekla is a great wrestler, who is somebody who’s at the forefront of my mind. I’m also very cognizant that she’s been a great champion for us. She’s somebody who can come in and be a huge part of our shows anytime on pay-per-view or TV. Thekla is very unpredictable as well, so I would say stay tuned. Certainly, Thekla is a very valued person in AEW, and I’m very excited about the pay-per-view card.

Thekla officially joined AEW in 2025, with her AEW Women’s World Championship reign then kicking off with a victory over Kris Statlander in February 2026. She went on to hold the title for over 160 days, during which she successfully defended it over the likes of Statlander, Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Mina Shirakawa.

Together with fellow AEW stars Skye Blue and Julia Hart, Thekla currently co-holds the Artist of STARDOM Championships as well.