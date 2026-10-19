What’s Really Holding Up Kairi Sane’s Wrestling Return?

Kairi Sane’s visa isn’t what’s holding up her next move. It’s the other way around.

Fightful Select reports that Sane needs to sign with a U.S.-based promotion before she can start the process of renewing her work visa. Her U.S. visa has expired and would need to be sponsored by a wrestling company or agency.

The report notes that Sane is not signed with AEW and no deal is finalized. She has been linked to AEW, and conversations have taken place since she became a free agent. She also has multiple standing offers in Japan.

Once she signs, an expedited visa can reportedly be approved in as little as 15 business days.

Sane does have one appearance lined up for American fans. She is set for Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea in November. The event takes place in international waters, so she does not need a U.S. visa to take part.

WWE released Sane earlier this year. Her last match came on the April 20 episode of Raw, when she and Asuka lost to IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

Sane worked for WWE from 2017 to 2021 and again from 2023 to 2026. She is also known for her run as KAIRI in Stardom.