What’s Really Holding Up Kairi Sane’s Wrestling Return?

Kairi Sane’s visa isn’t what’s holding up her next move. It’s the other way around.
Fightful Select reports that Sane needs to sign with a U.S.-based promotion before she can start the process of renewing her work visa. Her U.S. visa has expired and would need to be sponsored by a wrestling company or agency.
The report notes that Sane is not signed with AEW and no deal is finalized. She has been linked to AEW, and conversations have taken place since she became a free agent. She also has multiple standing offers in Japan.
Once she signs, an expedited visa can reportedly be approved in as little as 15 business days.