WWE Legend Calls Out Fans for Stealing T-Shirts Under the Pretext of Donation

A WWE legend called out two people for stealing his autographed T-Shirts under the guise of making a donation.

He is none other than the WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley. In a recent video posted on his Instagram stories, Foley revealed that two men placed a bid on his T-Shirts during his recent one-man comedy event in Birmingham, England, where he always does the “shirt off my back” charity auction to raise money for the Cauliflower Alley Club.

The winning bid went for £900 by two fans. Foley met with the fans, clicked photos, and thanked them for the contribution. However, both of them ran off with the T-Shirts without paying the money they promised.

The Hardcore legend called them out to return the T-shirts and make the donation, even if it was not the full amount, to set things right. At the same time, Foley said he had proof of their donation and that there were witnesses as well. You can watch the clip posted by a fan here:

I would like to address those two guys that chose to run. You know who you are. We know who you are. And we’re going to give you a couple of days to do the right thing,” Foley said. “At the very least, you return the shirt. It would be really nice if you made a donation. I don’t expect £900, that’s a lot of money. Maybe you guys shouldn’t do that when you’re drinking. Maybe you shouldn’t make promises that you can’t keep. But if you don’t do something — some small way of atoning — not only will you know who you are, and not only will I know who you are, but a lot of people will know who you are. Because there were cameras everywhere.

Mick Foley hosted the show in the United Kingdom ahead of AEW’s biggest show, All In 2026, set to take place this Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The former WWE Champion is slated to be part of the show despite this unfortunate situation.

So, we will have to wait and see if those fans return the T-Shirts or face the wrath of Mick Foley moving forward.