WWE Money In The Bank Updated Card With Big Matches Now Confirmed

Kevin Owens and Tiffany Stratton are headed to WWE Money In The Bank.

The Center of The Universe will be making her second MITB Ladder Match appearance later this month. Tonight’s live SmackDown from Denver saw Stratton win the final Money In the Bank qualifier over Candice LeRae and Tatum Paxley.

The Prizefighter defeated Cody Rhodes and Johnny Gargano in the SmackDown main event to qualify for Money In The Bank. Owens will be making his fifth appearance in the hard-hitting bout, while looking for his first victory.

Stratton’s MITB debut came at the 2024 PLE, where she won in just under 17 minutes. She shockingly cashed in on then-friend Nia Jax to become WWE Women’s Champion months later, and held the strap for 302 days in her first reign.

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The 11th Women’s MITB Ladder Match will feature the following Superstars: Tiffany Stratton, Sol Ruca, Roxanne Perez, Lola Vice, Jacy Jayne, and Lash Legend. WWE will hold its 27th MITB Ladder Match for the men’s division with the following: Kevin Owens, CM Punk, Bron Breakker, Penta, Je’Von Evans, and Trick Williams.

WWE will present its 17th annual Money In The Bank event on Saturday, October 10 from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Below is the updated card coming out of SmackDown:

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Becky Lynch or Liv Morgan

Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Bron Breakker vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Penta vs. Trick Williams vs. CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Lola Vice vs. Sol Ruca vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend vs. Tiffany Stratton