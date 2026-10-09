WWE SmackDown Spoilers For Tonight's Episode – 10/9/26

WWE will return to the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana later tonight for the final SmackDown before Money in the Bank.

WWE previously announced CM Punk’s blue brand return for tonight’s show, along with Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley vs. Fatal Influence for the Women’s Tag Team Championship, plus go-home Money in the Bank build with the promise that all MITB Ladder Match participants will be “under one roof” at the same time.

WWE has since announced a new match for SmackDown with all Women’s MITB competitors. It will be Sol Ruca, Roxanne Perez, and Lola Vice vs. Tiffany Stratton, Jacy Jayne, and Lash Legend.

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Cody Rhodes is also booked for SmackDown, according to ViperReports. WWE has not confirmed the Street Fighter actor for a match or segment on SmackDown, but word from backstage is that a Rhodes segment is listed on the early run sheet for the episode. Cody and Randy Orton have been heavily teased for the show. The War Raiders vs. The MFTs is also planned for SmackDown, but not officially announced as of this writing.

Sources also report that Punk’s segment will serve as the opener to tonight’s live broadcast on the USA Network. The report from Viper adds that the aforementioned six-woman tag team match will be the first match, while the main event will see Fatal Influence defend the Women’s Tag Team Championship. The early rundown for tonight lists the following order:

CM Punk opens the show

Sol Ruca, Roxanne Perez, Lola Vice vs. Tiffany Stratton, Jacy Jayne, Lash Legend

The War Raiders vs. The MFTs

Segment with Cody Rhodes

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley

WWE and the Cajundome also have the following names advertised for tonight: Gunther, Trick Williams, Jade Cargill, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, Chelsea Green, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest. The arena also has a dark match with Raw Superstars advertised: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed vs. Penta and Je’Von Evans.