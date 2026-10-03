Backstage WWE Reaction To The Rock Praising AEW In PAC Tribute Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s heartfelt tribute video for PAC earlier this week struck an unexpectedly sensitive nerve inside WWE, according to a new report.

He also described the wrestling industry broadly as a tight-knit community, extending condolences to the AEW locker room as well as his WWE colleagues who knew PAC.

On Friday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said people within WWE were caught off guard by that wording, particularly notable given Johnson’s seat on the TKO board of directors.

Meltzer was careful to note that Johnson’s relationship with Nick Khan remains unaffected, and said Johnson may well have given Khan a heads-up before posting, though he wasn’t certain either way.

Rock and Nick Khan are close. I do not believe that has changed. Were there people in WWE who were very surprised at his wording and what he said, especially with him being on the TKO board of directors? Yes, okay. They were very surprised. Nick may not have been. He may have told Nick ahead of time. Maybe he didn’t. He can do whatever he wants.

His core point was that effectively praising a competitor as good for the wrestling business isn’t the message he believes WWE wants circulating, even if nobody is upset with Johnson personally over doing the tribute itself.

Not that he did the video, but the wording in the video, where he praised them and essentially gave the stamp of, ‘Yeah, you guys are good for business and work hard, and you’re helping make wrestling.’ “That’s not the message I think the company wants out. No one’s going to be mad at him doing the video, but the wording, people brought it up to me.

Johnson’s video also thanked PAC for his contributions to professional wrestling throughout his career.