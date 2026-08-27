Zoey Stark’s First Match Announced After TNA Debut

Zoey Stark, now known as Zoey Serrano, will have her first TNA match next week following her shocking debut.

The former WWE superstar shocked the audience with her debut appearance on the August 27 episode of Impact. She blindsided Indi Hartwell with an attack during her in-ring segment with Daria Rae and was revealed as the newest member of the TNA Knockouts division. Later, Hartwell was approached backstage by her ally, Harley Hudson, as she was still feeling the effects of Serrano’s attack.

As the duo was talking, current TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside appeared and berated Hartwell after Daria told her that she wouldn’t be getting a title shot. Things escalated quickly until Santino Marella and Daria Rae came. Witnessing the tensions, the Milan Miracle, using his powers as Director of Authority, made a tag team match for next week’s Impact episode, pitting Indi Hartwell & Harley Hudson against Xia Brookside and TNA’s newest signee, Zoey Serrano.

This would mark Serrano’s first match in TNA Wrestling after making her debut. You can watch the clip of the backstage segment below: