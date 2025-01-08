CM Punk Royal Rumble Stats: Everything To Know Before 2025 Match

CM Punk will be a part of the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match, bringing an exciting favorite to the contest. Punk declared his intention following this week’s episode of WWE Raw, the debut episode of the red brand on Netflix.

Here’s everything you need to know about CM Punk’s Royal Rumble legacy and what his entry means for this year’s event.

CM Punk Confirms His Entry for 2025

Punk announced the news in a post-show promo at the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere. The Best in the World shared that not only does he plan on winning the Men’s Royal Rumble, but that he’ll be winning gold this year.

CM Punk’s Royal Rumble Career Highlights

CM Punk has participated in seven Royal Rumbles, boasting an impressive track record:

Event Entrant Number Time in Match Finishing Position Eliminations Eliminated By Notable Moments 2007 11 27:16 22 1 The Great Khali Lasted longer than any other ECW star. 2008 12 23:50 17 1 Chavo Guerrero Eliminated Chuck Palumbo 2009 18 22:29 18 1 Big Show Eliminated William Regal 2010 3 10:04 7 5 Triple H At times, Punk was the only Superstar in the ring. 2011 1 35:21 21 7 John Cena Punk scored the most eliminations, thanks in part to the help of the New Nexus. 2014 1 49:12 27 3 Kane Kane eliminated him after being eliminated by Punk. This was Punk’s final WWE match until his 2023 return. 2024 27 21:45 29 2 Cody Rhodes Punk suffered an injury that forced him out of action for months.

Career Totals Across Royal Rumbles