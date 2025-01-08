HomeFeatures
CM Punk Rumble stats
CM Punk Royal Rumble Stats: Everything To Know Before 2025 Match

by Thomas Lowson
WWE Royal Rumble 2025

CM Punk will be a part of the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match, bringing an exciting favorite to the contest. Punk declared his intention following this week’s episode of WWE Raw, the debut episode of the red brand on Netflix.

Here’s everything you need to know about CM Punk’s Royal Rumble legacy and what his entry means for this year’s event.

CM Punk Confirms His Entry for 2025

Punk announced the news in a post-show promo at the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere. The Best in the World shared that not only does he plan on winning the Men’s Royal Rumble, but that he’ll be winning gold this year.

CM Punk’s Royal Rumble Career Highlights

CM Punk has participated in seven Royal Rumbles, boasting an impressive track record:

EventEntrant NumberTime in MatchFinishing PositionEliminationsEliminated ByNotable Moments
20071127:16221The Great KhaliLasted longer than any other ECW star.
20081223:50171Chavo GuerreroEliminated Chuck Palumbo
20091822:29181Big ShowEliminated William Regal
2010310:0475Triple HAt times, Punk was the only Superstar in the ring.
2011135:21217John CenaPunk scored the most eliminations, thanks in part to the help of the New Nexus.
2014149:12273KaneKane eliminated him after being eliminated by Punk. This was Punk’s final WWE match until his 2023 return.
20242721:45292Cody RhodesPunk suffered an injury that forced him out of action for months.

Career Totals Across Royal Rumbles

  • Total Entries: 7
  • Wins: 0
  • Cumulative Time in Match: 3 hours, 9 minutes, 57 seconds
  • Eliminations: 20
  • Average Time Per Entry: 27 minutes, 8 seconds
  • Best Finish: Runner Up (2024)
  • Worst Finish: 7th (2010)
