Matt Hardy Officially Announces He’s A Free Agent

Matt Hardy is now a free agent and will not be re-signing with WWE. Hardy had been with the company since returning to the company in 2017 with his brother Jeff. He announced his free agency on a live stream from his YouTube channel at midnight.

“Right now it’s just a little past midnight, we have just entered Monday and that is March 2nd, 2020 and my WWE contract was set to expire at midnight on March 1st,” Hardy confirmed regarding his WWE contract. “This is what’s happened. As of this current time, I have decided to let my contract with WWE expire. I am going to become a free agent and that’s not saying I’m not going to return to WWE.”

“I did not want to leave WWE, I love WWE, WWE is my home. WWE has treated me great as an employee for the last 3 years. They’ve been good to me, they’ve been good to my family, they’ve been great to my kids. I have nothing but great things to say about WWE and all the people that work there.”

Hardy continued to thank Vince McMahon for what he’s done for him. He also thanked Michael Hayes, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and more.

Hardy would then say that creatively he and WWE are not on the same page right now and that has played a large role in his decision to leave.

“I just think myself and WWE are on different pages,” Hardy explained.

“I want to enter a creative renaissance and I want to have non-stop input on my creative process and I think that’s where WWE and I are on different pages.”

Hardy would then say he does plan on being back in WWE at some point in some way.

“I definitely think there is a Hall of Fame ring waiting on myself and my brother,” he continued.

Hardy’s comments can be heard in the player below: