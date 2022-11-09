3 Reasons Austin Theory Losing His MITB Cash-In was the Right Call

Austin Theory’s night on WWE RAW started off great with a singles victory over Shelton Benjamin. However, Theory would join the unfortunate list of superstars with failed Money in the Bank cash-ins at the conclusion of the show.

Seth Rollins had issued an Open Challenge for the United States Championship before the show. It appeared that Finn Balor was going to accept it but The OC interrupted. Mia Yim made her return to the company and joined The OC’s fight against Judgment Day.

The Visionary came to the ring at the end of RAW and issued the Open Challenge once again. Mustafa Ali showed up on the jumbotron to and a collective groan could be heard from the crowd. Bobby Lashley attacked Ali and accepted the Open Challenge.

However, the match never happened because Bobby opted to put Rollins through the announce table before the bell. Austin Theory took the opportunity to cash-in his MITB contract on the United States Championship, a mid-card title he’s already held, and it backfired. The 25-year-old hit the A-Town Down but Lashley dragged the referee out of the ring. Lashley attacked Theory and got him in the Hurt Lock. Seth capitalized and hit Theory with the Stomp to retain the title.

Here are three reasons Austin Theory’s failed Money in the Bank cash-in was the right call:

#3. The Crowd Didn’t React to Him

Austin Theory is a tremendous in-ring talent and has a bright future in WWE. However, he will need to find a way to connect with the crowd moving forward. The selfie gimmick has already been done and in a more entertaining fashion by Tyler Breeze.

Theory has one of the best Dropkicks I’ve ever seen but I can’t remember a word he’s said in a promo. The most memorable moment for Austin Theory on the main roster thus far is not his conversations with Vince McMahon, nor his “surprise” Money in the Bank win, it was when Roman Reigns mocked him. The worst reaction a wrestler can get from the crowd is indifference and far too often that was the case for Theory.

#2. He Never Should Have Won it in the First Place

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 took place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. It was originally supposed to emanate from Allegiant Stadium but not enough tickets were sold to the event.

The men’s Money in the Bank ladder match closed the show and it ended on a sour note. Omos, Riddle, Seth Rollins, Madcap Moss, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre were scheduled to compete in the main event.

However, WWE Official Adam Pearce showed up just before the bell rang and announced that Theory was added as the 8th superstar in the match. Theory had been having conversations with Vince McMahon and fans knew that the 25-year-old was about to be given a moment he hadn’t quite earned yet.

It appeared that Vince McMahon has picked his favorite and was about to shove him down the WWE Universe’s throat once again. However, everything changed on July 22nd. His biggest supporter, Vince McMahon, resigned on Twitter and it has been downhill ever since.

#1. He’s Not Triple H’s Guy

Vince McMahon saw a lot in Austin Theory and was positioning the young superstar to be the future of the company. That still may happen down the line, but Triple H clearly isn’t as high on Theory as the former CEO.

The wins have been few and far between for Theory since the regime change in WWE. Vince appeared to be building towards a potential matchup down the line between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Austin Theory and that doesn’t appear to be on Triple H’s radar at all.

Unfortunately for Austin Theory, the Money in the Bank briefcase quickly became a hindrance. This has become a bit of a trend for WWE, at least with the previous regime. Otis won the MITB contract recently and then lost the briefcase in a “court battle” with The Miz with JBL serving as the judge.

Theory is far more talented than Otis, but who gets more of a reaction? Austin wasn’t ready to win the Money in the Bank contract and was forced into that situation by a CEO that had long since lost his fastball. The product has greatly improved since The Game has gained power and things will likely improve for Theory down the line as well. It is not the end of the line for the 25-year-old, just a much-needed reset.

Do you think Austin Theory should have lost his Money in the Bank cash-in? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.