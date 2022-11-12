3 Tag Teams Who Could Dethrone The Usos in WWE

The Usos defeated New Day tonight on WWE SmackDown and are just a couple of days away from becoming the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history. Jimmy and Jey seem unbeatable at the moment and on top of that, they have The Bloodline in their corner.

It will be a tall task for any tag team on RAW or SmackDown to dethrone The Usos. Here are a few teams that may be able to accomplish that goal in the near future:

#3. RK-Bro

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle formed an unlikely bond in WWE. For whatever reason, the pairing worked and RK-Bro was a wildly entertaining duo. Randy Orton and Riddle battled Jimmy and Jey in a Tag Title Unification match on the May 20th episode of WWE SmackDown.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was ringside for the match and wound up getting involved. Riddle and Jey Uso were battling on the top turnbuckle when Roman hopped on the ring apron. The Tribal Chief held onto Jey as Matt went for a Superplex. Riddle crashed to the canvas and Jey was able to capitalize on the interference with a Frog Splash to unify the titles.

It was Orton’s last appearance on the show as he has been out of action with a concerning back injury. Hopefully, The Viper is able to come back to WWE in the near future and reunite with the Original Bro on RAW. Riddle won his rivalry with Seth Rollins and defeated The Visionary at Extreme Rules.

However, Seth Rollins has already become United States Champion since the Fight Pit match last month. Riddle is still hovering around the tag title division and teamed up with New Day on this past Monday’s episode of RAW in a loss to The Bloodline. RK-Bro versus The Usos would be a great match at next year’s WrestleMania in Hollywood.

#2. The Viking Raiders

Erik and Ivar of the Viking Raiders have had one of the strangest main roster runs for a tag team in recent memory. They were known as the War Raiders in NXT and were a dominant tag team to be taken seriously.

They debuted on the main roster on the April 19th edition of RAW as “The Viking Experience”, a ridiculous name that never caught on with fans. Erik and Ivar now use the name for their finishing move.

After having their names changed to The Viking Raiders, they captured the RAW Tag Team Championships from Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler on WWE RAW on October 14, 2019. Their title reign lasted 98 days before dropping them to Seth Rollins and former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy.

The team then went downhill fast and turned into a comedy act. They entered a feud with the Street Profits that was more focused on playing basketball against each other and trying to make fans laugh rather than get invested in the tag team division.

It appears that the Viking Raiders are about to receive another reset in WWE, this time with Sarah Logan by their side. Erik and Sarah are married and she has been featured in a couple of vignettes on SmackDown. The former Riott Squad member was released in 2020. If the Viking Raiders are able to finally recapture what made them a great team in NXT on the main roster, they could pose a legitimate threat to the title reign of The Usos.

#1. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

The underlying tension within The Bloodline is certainly going to boil over at some point. Jey Uso let his true feelings about Sami Zayn be known to the WWE Universe on a recent edition of SmackDown. He noted that he doesn’t like Sami’s hair, face, or anything about him. The tag champion added that Sami can’t be part of The Bloodline when he isn’t blood.

The Honorary Uce asked for peace and pointed out that Roman Reigns asked them to work out their differences. Jey shouted that he doesn’t give a damn what the Tribal Chief said and instantly regretted it. Roman threatened to make Sami a full-blown Uce and rename him “Sami Uso” if Jey doesn’t get his head right. Zayn calmed everything down by saying Jey hasn’t been feeling very “Ucey” lately.

Triple H and WWE reportedly had plans for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to team up but they were put on hold due to the incredible popularity of the Honorary Uce at the moment. KO approached Sami backstage while he was wearing an Honorary Uce shirt recently and told him that he needs a new shirt.

There will come a time when The Bloodline will turn its back on Sami Zayn and boot him out of the group. It would be awesome to see Sami’s old friend Kevin Owens show up and fight by his side. KO main-evented WrestleMania against Stone Cold Steve Austin and has done very little of note since.

He was involved in a goofy storyline with Ezekiel before disappearing from WWE TV. The Game thinks highly of KO as he quite literally handed him the Universal Championship back in the day, so one has to believe it is only a matter of time before the Prizefighter returns to the product in an impactful way.