WWE SmackDown Results, Takeaways (11/11/22): Road to Survivor Series, Historic Tag Title Match

The road to Survivor Series: WarGames continues tonight on WWE SmackDown. This week’s episode of the blue brand will air live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be the first edition of SmackDown after WWE Crown Jewel this past Saturday.

At the premium live event this past weekend, The Usos defeated The Brawling Brutes to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. They are just a few days from breaking New Day’s record as the longest-reigning champions but will have to go through Woods and Kingston first.

The Usos will put their titles on the line against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of New Day on tonight’s show. Jimmy and Jey will enter the match as the reigning champions for 481 days and New Day’s record is 483 days.

The SmackDown World Cup will officially begin tonight. Shinsuke Nakamura will square off against Santos Escobar of Legada del Fantasma. The superstar that wins the World Cup will receive a shot at Gunther‘s Intercontinental Championship.

Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li will compete in a Six-Pack Challenge tonight to determine Ronda Rousey‘s next challenger for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

