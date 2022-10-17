‘A Very Unique Talent’ – Shawn Michaels Names WWE Star He’s Excited to Watch at Halloween Havoc

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc is just around the corner on October 22nd. The card is stacked with three title matches, a Weapons Wild match, an Ambulance match, and a Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal match.

Bron Breakker is scheduled to defend the NXT Championship at the special show. Breakker will put the title on the line in a Triple Threat match against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov.

Ilja is one of the only WWE stars that holds a victory over Intercontinental Champion Gunther, formerly known as Walter in NXT UK.

Dragunov defeated Walter at NXT TakeOver 36 to capture the NXT UK Championship. NXT UK has since folded as a brand but WWE will be launching NXT Europe in 2023.

Shawn Michaels On Ilja Dragunov’s Talent

The Heartbreak Kid recently spoke with Connor Casey of Comicbook about a number of topics. The 57-year-old discussed the NXT Championship match at Halloween Havoc this Saturday. Shawn said Dragunov is an “incredibly special young man” and is looking forward to the Triple Threat this Saturday night.

I don’t think anybody would be surprised to know that we’re thrilled to have Ilja here as we are with so many of our UK stars. But he is obviously an incredibly special young man, a very unique talent, to say the least. And look, I’m excited because first of all, I’ve watched Ilja and JD go at it before. It’s nothing short of spectacular every time. Then you add Bron in there. I’m anxious to see the intensity between Ilja and Bron. I think that’s going to be a fantastic match.

Bron Breakker captured the NXT Championship from Dolph Ziggler on the episode of WWE RAW following WrestleMania 38. The 24-year-old has held the title for 194 days and it will be interesting to see if Bron leaves Halloween Havoc still the NXT Champion.

