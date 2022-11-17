AEW Bringing Back Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments Next Year

The Owen Hart Foundation tournaments will return to AEW in 2023.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed the news on Thursday’s Full Gear media call. He didn’t say when exactly it will happen. Chris Jericho was the bridge between Martha Hart and AEW through his friendship with the widow of Owen Hart.

“I do plan to do the Owen Hart tournaments in 2023. I’d like to continue my great relationship with Dr. Martha Hart and her family. Oje Hart recently attended the Jaguars-Broncos game at Wembley Stadium. I really like Oje, he’s a tremendous guy, and Martha and the whole family, they’re great. We loved having them in AEW and the Owen Hart tournament tradition will continue,” Khan said.

History

The finals of last year’s tournament took place at AEW Double or Nothing in May.

Britt Baker won the inaugural women’s tournament when she defeated Danielle Kamela in a qualifying match, Maki Itoh in the first round, Toni Storm in the semifinals, and Ruby Soho in the finals.

On the flip side, Adam Cole won the inaugural men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament when he defeated Dax Harwood in the first round, Jeff Hardy in the semifinals, and Samoa Joe in the finals.

H/T to F4Wonline.com for the transcription