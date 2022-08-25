Another AEW Champion Injured, Interim Championship Match Announced For All Out

AEW is still dealing with the ramifications of CM Punk getting injured right after his AEW world title victory, and now another champion has gotten injured.

The current AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa announced in a backstage segment tonight that she won’t be able to defend her title at the upcoming All Out PPV and an interim champion will be crowned at the show:

“I for today have to step down as the Women’s World Champion. I’m no longer able to defend the Championship due to an injury. So on September 4, at All Out, there will be a new interim world champion.”

Though Rosa later claimed that this injury will not stop her from getting better. She is going to come back stronger and with a bigger chip on her shoulder.

Is Thunder Rosa’s Injury Real?

There were speculations about this injury being a work after this sudden announcement but Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that it’s not the case:

Legit https://t.co/2Xx7MHGiyq — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 25, 2022

AEW has since announced a fatal four-way match among Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida to crown the Interim Women’s Champion at All Out.

There is no word yet on what kind of injury Thunder Rosa is dealing with. So it’s hard to say how long she’ll stay out of action.

Stay tuned for more updates on her health.