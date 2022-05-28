All Elite Wrestling presents AEW Double or Nothing live on pay-per-view this Sunday from Las Vegas, Nevada.

SEScoops staff members Andrew Ravens, Tyriece Simon and I got together to discuss our predictions for the top matches of this weekend’s big event.

Check out our AEW Double or Nothing 2022 predictions:

Buy In: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling

Andrew Ravens: This has been a fun build, but I would be shocked to see Hook lose a pre-show match just for Tony Nese. Yes, they have the out with Danhausen taking the pinfall loss, but what’s the point of giving Hook a loss? He can’t turn on a fellow babyface as the fans are too invested in him and everyone loves Danhausen. (Prediction: Hookhausen)

Tyriece Simon: The match should be a fun pre-show match. I expect Hookhausen to get the win. I think Sterling takes the pinfall, which helps protect Tony Nese. It’ll be interesting if Hook and Danhausen will remain a tag team and have more matches against other established AEW tag teams. (Prediction: Hookhousen)

Michael Reichlin: This is the most predictable match on the card. AEW wants to start the show off on a good note, and will do so with the lovable pairing of Danhausen and Hook. I’ve heard people talk about Hook being ‘wasted’ in this position, but he’s a rookie and benefits from the association with AEW’s most evil competitor. Hookhausen gets the win in a fun match. (Prediction: Hookhausen)

Consensus: Hookhausen

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (Pac, Penta, and Rey Fenix)

Andrew Ravens: Although these two teams have received plenty of TV time to build to the match, I haven’t been intrigued enough to care. That’s not to say they won’t work hard and have a good match, but let’s move on to something else. House of Black goes over as they have more upside with Black leading the charge. (Prediction: House of Black)

Michael Reichlin: I’m just happy to see Death Triangle back together, and two legit trios teams squaring off. Everybody in this match is talented, despite both factions seemingly being stuck in first gear. This one has sleeper ‘match of the night’ potential. (Prediction: House of Black)

Tyriece Simon: Death Triangle is long overdue getting a win over House of Black. Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Mathews have looked dominant in AEW. They can afford to lose a match. The Death Triangle needs to win. It will be interesting to see if the feud ends at Double or Nothing. The two factions could benefit from working with other people.

House of Black has other potential rivalries they could have, like the Blackpool Combat Club. Lucha Bros. could get back into the AEW tag team title picture, and Pac could have a singles feud. (Prediction: Death Triangle)

Consensus: House of Black

AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

Michael Reichlin: Thunder Rosa needs a big win here. For whatever reason, it seems that her title reign has gotten off to a slow start. Britt Baker was the face of the Women’s division, while Rosa just seems to be there. That’s not a knock on her, but more because of the way she’s been presented. Pairing her against the veteran Deeb is a smart move, because they’re almost guaranteed to have a competitive match. I see Rosa getting the win, as AEW looks to build her some momentum and establish her as a fighting champion (Prediction: Thunder Rosa)

Tyriece Simon: Rosa should get the win, and this should be a good match. The fans are behind the Champion, so it doesn’t seem AEW will take the title off of her. It’s also Rosa’s second title defense. Deeb will have good moments in the match, but it should be about Rosa looking strong and overcoming the challenger. It’s also possible that the match ends so that it could lead to a rematch between the two. (Prediction: Thunder Rosa)

Andrew Ravens: Deeb is a really good wrestler, but no one expects her to dethrone Rosa for the title. Rosa hasn’t had that long as champion and AEW wouldn’t build up her title win for a short reign. (Prediction: Thunder Rosa)

Consensus: Thunder Rosa

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs

Michael Reichlin: Like Thunder Rosa, Jurassic Express have also had a “sleepy” title reign. It doesnt help that FTR, who were left off the PPV, are arguably the best tag team in the world, at least over the past few months. I smell a title change here and I think Lee and Swerve have the right combination of size and agility to take the titles of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. (Prediction: Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland)

Andrew Ravens: I can see Lee and Strickland picking up the win here, but if Tony Khan wants heels as his Tag Team Champions then Starks and Hobbs could go over. I think it’s time for new champions and it really comes down to a pick ’em in this bout. (Prediction: Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland)

Tyriece Simon: I think this match has the chance to steal the show. It had an interesting dynamic with every team balancing strength and speed. I expect every team in the match to have a great showing, but I think the Champions retain the titles. It didn’t seem like the time to have the Jurassic Express lose. They are still hitting their stride, and it doesn’t seem likely that AEW will make a change. (Prediction: Jurassic Express)

Consensus: Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland win the AEW tag titles

Anarchy in the Arena: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Moxley & Bryan Danielson, Santana & Ortiz and Eddie Kingston

Andrew Ravens: This is a coin flip kind of match as it makes sense for the babyfaces to go over, but I think the Jericho Appreciation Society wins here in order to set up a Blood & Guts match on an upcoming episode of Dynamite. (Prediction: Jericho Appreciation Society)

Tyriece Simon: This should be a victory for Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and the Blackpool Combat Club. The Jericho Appreciation Society has gotten the advantage over Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz several times. The Blackpool Combat Club helps even the odds to go against the heels.

I think the feud could end here, unless AEW has more plans for Jericho Appreciation Society and Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz. It feels like Double or Nothing is the final culmination of the rivalry. (Prediction: Blackpool Combat Club, Santana & Ortiz, Eddie Kingston)

Michael Reichlin: (Prediction: Jericho Appreciation Society)

Consensus: Jericho Appreciation Society

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs Anna Jay

Andrew Ravens: There’s no doubt who will win this match and that’s Jade. She will be pushed strongly until she meets a top star that will defeat her. It’s that simple. This should be kept short and to the point. (Prediction: Jade Cargill)

Tyriece Simon: This title match seems like it’s just to have the TBS Championship match on the card. That’s fine, but I wish Cargill and Jay had more time to make the feud personal.

Cargill should get the win and could continue her dominant reign as TBS Champion. I wonder what long-term plan the company has for Cargill. She’s almost beaten most of the faces in the AEW women’s division. Jay will have some moments to shine in the match, but Cargill will overcome and defeat her. (Prediction: Jade Cargill)

Michael Reichlin: Jade Cargill has gotten over working short, dominant matches. I don’t expect AEW to mess with this formula just yet. This is probably the most predictable match on the main card. Cargill gets another decisive win. (Prediction: Jade Cargill)

Consensus: Jade Cargill

The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys

Michael Reichlin: Yes, this match is happening on the big stage about 5 years too late. Sure, the Hardys are past their prime – they’re even acknowledging this on television. But it’s still the Young Bucks and the Hardys. Both teams will bring their A-Game, because this is a match that you know means a lot to both teams. It’s going to be a trip seeing them in the ring together and I expect this to be the best match of the Hardys’ AEW run. (Prediction: Young Bucks)

Andrew Ravens: This should be one of the better matches on the card. It’s a coinflip in my eyes as to who goes over. I think we get at least one more match between these two tag teams. I think The Young Bucks go over here to lead to another match and it will likely be done in cheap fashion. (Prediction: Young Bucks)

Tyriece Simon: It’s almost unbelievable that this match is happening in 2022. This is a dream match for fans who haven’t seen them compete in Ring of Honor. However, it is unfortunate that the build to the match has been lackluster. This match is a toss-up because both teams could use the win.

The Hardys are still a new team in AEW and could use a win over an established team. The Young Bucks feel like they took a backseat to other teams and could benefit from a win over the Hardys. I think the Hardys defeat The Young Bucks, but it won’t be the end of their feud. The Hardys winning could also lead to a future AEW tag-team Championship match. (Prediction: The Hardys)

Consensus: Young Bucks

Owen Hart Men’s Tournament Finals: Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole

Tyriece Simon: Adam Cole needs a big win at Double or Nothing. He’s lost two AEW World Championship matches against Hangman Adam Page previously. A win over Samoa Joe helps establish him as a credible threat and someone that can challenge for the World Championship again. Joe is already the Ring of Honor Television Champion, so he doesn’t need to win the Owen Hart Cup. It’s also possible that Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh could interfere in the match to help Cole. (Prediction: Adam Cole)

Michael Reichlin: Adam Cole has more to gain from a win here, and has the brighter future in AEW. These two have history in NXT and traveled similar paths to AEW. It’s a match worthy of the finals, but I’d be really surprised if Cole doesn’t get the win. (Prediction: Adam Cole)

Andrew Ravens: This could be one of the best matches of the night. I’m siding with Adam Cole here as he needs a big win after dropping back-to-back losses to Adam Page for the World Title. Joe has booked strong as the ROH Champion so he doesn’t need the win as much as Cole. (Prediction: Adam Cole)

Consensus: Adam Cole

Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Finals: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

Tyriece Simon: Dr. Baker doesn’t need to win the Owen Hart Cup. She is a former dominant AEW women’s Champion and has defeated many challengers, including her opponent at Double or Nothing. However, it’s unclear if AEW believes she doesn’t need to win. She is still one of the most popular stars in AEW, and the company could still want to protect her from taking losses. Soho needs a win and could benefit tremendously from defeating Dr. Baker.

I am picking Soho, but it wouldn’t surprise me if the former AEW champion wins. (Prediction: Ruby Soho)

Andrew Ravens: Ruby Soho should win here as Baker is still the biggest women’s star that AEW has despite not holding the title anymore. Soho needs something to get her over a little bit more and a win here over Baker would do just that. We could also get a double turn with Soho going heel and Baker being a babyface based on the way Soho got here. (Prediction: Ruby Soho)

Michael Reichlin: Ruby Soho’s AEW run has been disappointing so far, and this will be a token achievement she can hang her hat on. Baker will almost certainly hold the AEW Women’s world championship again, while I’m not sure Ruby Soho will ever reach that level. (Prediction: Britt Baker)

Consensus: Ruby Soho

MJF vs. Wardlow

Tyriece Simon: Wardlow should win his long-awaited match with MJF. His former employer has put him through so much trouble that the logical conclusion is for Wardlow to win. The feud has also been brewing for over a year, and it is time to end. Interestingly, MJF will possibly lose his second Pay Per View match. It’s unclear what AEW’s long-term plans are for him. (Prediction: Wardlow)

Andrew Ravens: Wardlow should over here based on everything that is on the line. He’s a future main eventer and MJF is already there despite not challenging for the World Title yet. That will come. This has been a really good feud and now it’s just time to top it off with Wardlow winning. (Prediction: Wardlow)

Michael Reichlin: This has been one of the best feuds in AEW history, bar none. The slow burn has been tremendous. It’s AEW’s longest running storyline and it’s finally coming to fruition. MJF is the best heel in all of pro wrestling, which means he doesn’t need to win to stay popular. Wardlow is a rising babyface star that will gain a lot by finally pinning the man he was hired to protect. Wardlow gets the win here, is relieved of his contract to MJF. It’s only a matter of time before Wardlow is All Elite. (Prediction: Wardlow)

Consensus: Wardlow

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. CM Punk

Andrew Ravens: I think a title change happens here. Page has had a notable run as champion, maybe not the best in the history of the title, but it was fun and now it’s time to move on. Fans have been waiting to see Punk as a main event player again. Punk could only put over the young guys in his promos for so long and now in the last few months, it’s been building to this point. Give Punk the title and turn Page heel since they’ve already hinted at it. (Prediction: CM Punk)

Tyriece Simon: Double or Nothing could be the end of Hangman Adam Page’s title reign. We are getting close to the anniversary of CM Punk AEW debut, and he has slowly been built up to have his first AEW World Championship match. Page has had a remarkable title reign, but it feels like this is the time to take the championship off him. It should be a good physical match, but I expect CM Punk to get the better of Page. The question is will Page shake CM Punk’s hand after the match? (Prediction: CM Punk)

Michael Reichlin: I love Hangman Page and he’s had some banger matches during since winning the AEW World title from Kenny Omega. However, he’s not exactly setting the world on fire as champion. I think CM Punk turns heel and gets the win to jumpstart the next Summer of Punk. There are so many high-profile matches waiting for a heel CM Punk. And just wait until MJF gets to gloat, “I told you so” about Punk being a bad guy all along. Hangman can be proud of this title reign, but I it’s time to turn the page and start a new chapter for AEW. (Prediction: CM Punk)

Consensus: CM Punk

There you have it, our AEW Double or Nothing 2022 predictions. Comment and let us know who you think will have their had raised this Sunday night in Las Vegas!