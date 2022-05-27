Tony Khan: AEW Hits $1.1M In Double Or Nothing 2022 Ticket Sales

Tony Khan proudly discussed AEW’s continuous success in Las Vegas in a recent pre-pay-per-view media call.

This year, Double or Nothing will return to Vegas for the first time since the first AEW event in 2019. Interest is at an all-time high in the ‘Sin City.’

AEW is above the $1,000,000 mark in ticket sales for their pay-per-view return to Las Vegas.

Over $1.1 Million In Tickets For DON 2022

During the pre-AEW Double or Nothing 2022 media call, AEW Owner Tony Khan said,

“This is the biggest live attendance we’ve ever had. It’s a great barometer in pro wrestling. The live fans in the arena set the pace for fans all over the world.

“Obviously, with their reactions in the arena to people they see in the ring, but also how they spend their money and how they make their presence felt at the show.

“For us to set our attendance record already with well over a million dollars, I think over $1.1 million in tickets sold to Sunday’s pay-per-view, that is an amazing milestone for us and I also believe it’s indicative of huge interest in Double or Nothing 2022.”

Double Or Nothing 2022 Matchups

At the fourth AEW Double or Nothing, CM Punk will challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Title. This is his first world championship match in pro wrestling in nearly ten years.

Serena Deeb will also challenge Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

There’s a triple threat match for the AEW Tag Team Championships where Jurassic Express will defend against Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) and Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland).

You can check out the full card and how to watch here.

H/T to Jeremy Lambert & Gisberto Guzzo of Fightful for the transcription