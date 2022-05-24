AEW Double or Nothing Match Card, Date & Time, How to Watch

All Elite Wrestling presents Double or Nothing this weekend live from Las Vegas, Nevada.

It’s the 4th installment of Double or Nothing and the third anniversary of AEW’s first pay-per-view event.

The card features four title matches, the finals of the Owen Hart Cup men’s and women’s tournaments, Wardlow finally getting his hands on MJF and more.

The lineup will be finalized after Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, which will feature the remaining Owen Hart tournament semi-final matches.

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Matches

Double or Nothing Main Event

Here’s the current card for AEW Double or Nothing:

CM Punk vs. AEW World Heavyweight Champion “Hangman” Adam Page

Serena Deeb vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa

Team Taz (Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express

Owen Hart Cup Men’s Tournament Final: Adam Cole vs. TBD

Owen Hart Cup Men’s Tournament Final: TBD vs. TBD

MJF vs. Wardlow (if Wardlow defeats Shawn Spears on Dynamite)

The Hardys vs. vs. The Young Bucks

Anarchy in the Arena: The Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley)

Anna Jay vs. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

House of Black vs. Death Triangle

Plus, the Buy-In will see Hookhausen vs. Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling.

This article will be updated as new matches are announced and finalized.

When is AEW Double or Nothing

Double or Nothing takes place this Sunday, May 29th from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena

The event starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. There is a one-hour Buy-In pre-show that begins one hour before the main card.

How to Watch

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 streams live on Bleacher Report in the United States and on FITE.tv internationally.