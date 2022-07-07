AEW Faction Officially Disbands

Nothing lasts forever.

In the wrestling industry, factions don’t exactly come at a premium. The business has long relied on stables and some of them have achieved legendary status.

Others have been short-lived.

In this case, it was two teams coming together for a good time but not a long time.

The Gunns Turn on The Acclaimed

The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club had formed a fun stable together. Fans were entertained by Austin and Colten Gunn being called the “Ass Boys” but they never found it to be funny.

Things finally boiled over when The Gunns didn’t allow Max Caster to get in his entrance rap during the July 6 episode of Dynamite.

Austin also stole Caster’s thunder by tagging himself in after he had done all the work in their eight-man tag team match.

The teams brawled after the match when Billy Gunn initially appeared to reprimand his sons for their actions. Instead, he ended up attacking The Acclaimed.

There will be no more scissoring between Anthony Bowens and Daddy Gunn.