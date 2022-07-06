AEW Dynamite Live Results & Discussion (7/6/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion post for this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tonight’s show airs live from the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial in Rochester, New York.

Here is what has been announced for this week’s Dynamite:

AEW Interim World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brody King

TNT Championship Street Fight: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Wardlow

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus scheduled to appear

Penta Oscuro vs. Rush

TNT Championship

Scorpio Sky defended the TNT Championship against Wardlow in a Street Fight to begin this week’s episode of Dynamite. Ethan Page, Dan Lambert, and others accompanied Sky the ring.