AEW Dynamite Live Results & Discussion (7/6/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion post for this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tonight’s show airs live from the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial in Rochester, New York.
Here is what has been announced for this week’s Dynamite:
- AEW Interim World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brody King
- TNT Championship Street Fight: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Wardlow
- Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. The Butcher & The Blade
- Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
- Christian Cage and Luchasaurus scheduled to appear
- Penta Oscuro vs. Rush
Share your thoughts in the comments below and refresh the page during Dynamite for live updates!
TNT Championship
Scorpio Sky defended the TNT Championship against Wardlow in a Street Fight to begin this week’s episode of Dynamite. Ethan Page, Dan Lambert, and others accompanied Sky the ring.