AEW Console Game Roster Size Revealed, New Names Confirmed

It looks like we now know what the roster size will be for the upcoming AEW console game.

AEW Games and Yuke’s are hard at work with the AEW Fight Forever title. Back in April, Fightful Select reported that the timeframe for the game’s release is late September.

In a new report, Fightful Select says the game will feature around 50 playable characters. The report noted that there will be some “disappointing omissions.” With that said, DLC has been discussed.

On top of that, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Sting, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho have all been confirmed for AEW’s debut console game.

Here is a list of wrestlers confirmed for AEW Fight Forever so far: