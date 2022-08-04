Popular Independent Wrestler Debuts for AEW

There was a new name in the fold this week at AEW‘s tapings in Columbus, Ohio.

Fresh off his victory in the Bunkhouse Battle Royal at the Ric Flair‘s Last Match PPV this past Sunday in Nashville, Mance Warner made an appearance during the AEW Dark Elevation tapings before Dynamite went on the air this week.

Photos making their way around social media show Warner had a custom entrance video produced that used his “Southern Psychopath” nickname.

This episode of Dark Elevation will air next Monday, August 8th. Warner reportedly worked against Serpentico.

Warner has been a popular star for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and Major League Wrestling (MLW), among other places. He has been advertised to appear for MLW again soon.

Warner Has A Big Match Friday Night

It was also revealed during the Dynamite broadcast that Warner will wrestle AEW Interim World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley this Friday night on AEW Rampage in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

This match takes place five days before Moxley faces Chris Jericho in a title defense next Wednesday night at the AEW Dynamite broadcast in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

