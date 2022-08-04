What Happened After AEW Dynamite: Moxley Mentions Cody

All Elite Wrestling presented AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night from Columbus, Ohio at the Schottenstein Center. The main event saw Chris Jericho defeat Wheeler Yuta to earn a shot at AEW World Champion Jon Moxley next week at Quake by the Lake.

Dynamite went off the air with Moxley and Jericho talking trash about the upcoming title match.

Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats was in attendance and tweeted throughout the show. He provided an update about what happened after Dynamite and before AEW began taping Friday’s episode of Rampage.

Moxley Mentions Cody’s Rhodes

According to Ucchino, Jon Moxley cut a promo after Dynamite went off the air.

While Moxley was talking, he was interrupted by QT Marshall. This led to Mox to name-drop none other than Cody Rhodes while burying the leader of The Factory.

Jon Moxley cuts a promo after Dynamite. QT Marshall interrupts and says they don’t have the production capital to keep the show going.



Mox: “Hey guys this it QT… he’s the guy who used to wet wipe Cody Rhodes’ asshole.” ??? #AEWDynamite — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) August 4, 2022

The main event of Friday’s AEW Rampage will see Jon Moxley vs. the debuting Mance Warner.

Also on Rampage, the legend Madison Rayne also debuts, and AEW World tag team champions Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland are in action against Tony Neese and Josh Woods.