AEW Plants the Seeds for Konosuke Takeshita Storyline

Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita looks to be in line for a notable push in AEW.

Takeshita built up his reputation at DDT-Pro and began regularly competing for AEW earlier this year, where he won over the hearts of the AEW fans with his in-ring performances. He shared the ring with the likes of Adam Page, Jon Moxley, and Eddie Kingston and nearly won the ROH championship from Claudio Castagnoli in their match at Battle of the Belts III.

He picked up a series of wins on AEW’s weekly Youtube shows (Dark: Elevation, Dark), as well as a victory over Ryan Nemeth on an episode of Rampage. Takeshita’s run with the company ended over the summer as he had to return to Japan, but now he’s back.

The Alliance

On Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, Takeshita wrestled Ari Daivari where Don Callis came out to observe.

Takeshita held onto Daivari’s tights and picked him up for a Blue Thunder Bomb that made Callis smile. Takeshita went for a springboard, but Takeshita saw Callis and got distracted, which led to Daivari rolling out of the way. In the end, Takeshita got the win with a rolling German Suplex into a bridge and got the pinfall.

Don Callis scouting Konosuke Takeshita on Elevation. ?



Seeds have been sown for another long term AEW storyline. pic.twitter.com/26MR0W6TOJ — Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ?? (@DrainBamager) November 29, 2022

In the past, AEW has done angles on the Dark series that has led to a storyline playing out on Dynamite and Rampage at a later date.

Callis is still associated with Kenny Omega on AEW programming as he and The Young Bucks look to win back the Trios Titles from Death Triangle.