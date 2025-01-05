Konosuke Takeshita Signs With NJPW As Challengers Gather

Fans can expect to see much more of Konosuke Takeshita in New Japan as the AEW International Champion has signed a deal with the promotion. Speaking backstage at Wrestle Dynasty, Takeshita announced his commitment to the Japanese promotion.

Takeshita, the reigning NEVER Openweight Champion, won the title at Wrestle Kingdom 19 by defeating Shingo Takagi. At Wrestle Dynasty, he successfully defended both the NEVER Openweight Championship and the AEW International Championship in a grueling match against Tomohiro Ishii.

Full Results From Wrestle Dynasty 2025

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Takeshita in action again. NJPW confirmed during Wrestle Dynasty that Takeshita will defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against KUSHIDA at Battle in the Valley on January 11th. Additionally, Oleg Boltin confronted Takeshita backstage at Wrestle Dynasty, hinting at a future clash, though no match has been officially announced.

In addition to his commitments with AEW and NJPW, Takeshita is also under contract with DDT Pro Wrestling, exemplifying his status as a true international champion. Stay tuned to SEScoops for updates on Konosuke Takeshita as challengers line up for the NEVER Openweight Champion and AEW International Champion.