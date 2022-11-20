AEW Revolution Date and Venue Revealed

Tony Khan revealed the date and venue of 2023’s Revolution pay-per-view to kick off the post-Full Gear media scrum.

Khan announced, in response to the first question, to confirm or reveal where Revolution would be held. He let everyone know that it’s confirmed for the Chase Center in San Francisco. According to the Wrestling Observer, the date is set for March 5th.

The upcoming Revolution show will be the fourth iteration of the pay-per-view. The first show in 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic caused a shutdown is best remembered for the Adam Page and Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks match. 2021’s show is infamous for the botched ending to Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley‘s “Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.” This year’s show had the CM Punk and MJF Dog Collar match.

The road to Revolution now begins with a new AEW World Champion after MJF won the title in the main event of Full Gear – thanks to the help of William Regal. MJF is the youngest AEW World Champion and only the sixth titleholder in its history.