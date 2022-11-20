MJF Wins World Heavyweight Title at AEW Full Gear

MJF was the man to dethrone Jon Moxley as the AEW World Heavyweight Champion as he became the top champ in the main event of this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event.

The match had a slow build for it. MJF with a tombstone to Moxley on the ring apron and MJF sold his left knee. Moxley hit a piledriver off the apron through the table. MJF knocked Moxley off the top rope and hit the paradigm shift off the top rope for a near fall.

There were two referee bumps. William Regal talked MJF out of using the diamond ring. Moxley had MJF tapping out to a sleeper but the first referee didn’t see it.

.@The_MJF with the tombstone right onto the apron but did his knee pay the price?!



Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now

?https://t.co/ufkkXQChi6 pic.twitter.com/I7yHVnKAml — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022

At the conclusion of the October 18th edition Dynamite following Moxley’s win over Hangman Page to retain the title, MJF teased cashing in his Casino ladder match chip that gives him a shot at the title at any time but chose not to. He won the clip at All Out thanks to hiring The Firm. MJF cut a promo about how he wanted Moxley at 110% with no excuses and didn’t want any doubt that he was better than him when he beat him for the title.

MJF and Moxley have competed against each other once before in AEW as they met at 2020’s All Out where the stakes were the same with Moxley successfully defending the World Title. Moxley gave MJF his first singles loss in the company.