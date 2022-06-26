AEW Star Set For A Major Change

Change is coming for one AEW star.

In the wrestling business, characters often switch things up. Whether it’s a babyface or heel turn, or an entirely new gimmick, change happens all the time in this industry.

AEW has certainly made some adjustments to its performers but Tony Khan‘s favorite change seems to be licensed music. That is apparent with this latest transition set for an AEW star.

Orange Cassidy Getting New Theme Song

Fightful is reporting that AEW has secured the rights to use “Jane,” which is a 1979 track by Jefferson Starship. OC used this song while he was on the indies and he will be using it once again.

Orange Cassidy teased “something new” in a Tweet just before the June 26 Forbidden Door event.

This is tomorrow.

Will said he has a special costume.

I guess I’ll get something new too.

Oh, and the IWGP US Championship.#AEWxNJPW @AEW @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/MM5rV42307 — Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) June 26, 2022

“This is tomorrow. Will said he has a special costume. I guess I’ll get something new too. Oh, and the IWGP US Championship.”

Cassidy will be challenging Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door. There will be no physical title, however, as in storyline Juice Robinson hasn’t let go of the championship despite being stripped of it officially.

