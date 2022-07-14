AEW Star Returns From Injury (Spoilers)

Finally, some good news for AEW in the midst of an injury wave.

AEW has been hammered with injuries over the past few months. The company is currently without its world champion CM Punk.

There are some other key injuries as well to the likes of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Jungle Boy, Kyle O’Reilly, and more.

It doesn’t help that one of AEW’s biggest stars, Kenny Omega, has been out of action since Nov. 2021 to heal from multiple injuries.

There is some good news for the company to cling onto, however.

Bobby Fish Returns

(via AEW)

Taken off the mega-list of AEW injuries is now Bobby Fish. He returned to action at the tapings for the July 18 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Fish defeated Blake Lee in his return to the ring. It’ll be interesting to see how AEW plays this one out as Cole and O’Reilly aren’t ready to perform yet.

The company had been running a storyline where Fish and O’Reilly weren’t on the same page with The Young Bucks but things had been getting better between the two teams.

Time will tell if Fish stays aligned with The Young Bucks or if he’ll be kept away until the rest of Undisputed Elite returns.

Regardless, this serves as a sliver of hope that things are looking up for AEW on the injury front.

We’ve updated our Wrestling Injuries Tracker to reflect Bobby Fish returning to action.