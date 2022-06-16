Major AEW Talent Turns Heel at Road Rager

The Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite ended with a big heel turn.

The June 15 episode of Dynamite emanated from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. This was a stacked show that featured a hair vs. hair match, a fantastic outing featuring Will Ospreay and Dax Harwood, Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker, and much more.

Of course, the night ended with a ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. It was Jurassic Express putting the gold on the line against The Young Bucks.

This was a thrilling match that ended with The Young Bucks capturing the gold.

After the match, things went awry for Jungle Boy.

Christian Cage Turns Heel

After the title match, AEW doctor Michael J Sampson was checking on Jungle Boy inside the ring. Christian Cage went inside the ring and initially appeared to assist him.

Instead, Christian planted Jungle Boy with the Killswitch. He then nailed him with a Conchairto.

AEW has teased Christian Cage eventually turning on Jurassic Express for a while now. The plan has finally been executed and a fresh feud between Christian and Jungle Boy has begun.