Wednesday, June 15, 2022
HomeNewsAEW News

Major AEW Talent Turns Heel at Road Rager

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
AEW Road Rager
Latest Wrestling News

The Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite ended with a big heel turn.

The June 15 episode of Dynamite emanated from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. This was a stacked show that featured a hair vs. hair match, a fantastic outing featuring Will Ospreay and Dax Harwood, Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker, and much more.

Of course, the night ended with a ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. It was Jurassic Express putting the gold on the line against The Young Bucks.

This was a thrilling match that ended with The Young Bucks capturing the gold.

After the match, things went awry for Jungle Boy.

Christian Cage Turns Heel

Major AEW Talent Turns Heel at Road Rager

After the title match, AEW doctor Michael J Sampson was checking on Jungle Boy inside the ring. Christian Cage went inside the ring and initially appeared to assist him.

Instead, Christian planted Jungle Boy with the Killswitch. He then nailed him with a Conchairto.

AEW has teased Christian Cage eventually turning on Jurassic Express for a while now. The plan has finally been executed and a fresh feud between Christian and Jungle Boy has begun.

Related Articles

Follow SEScoops

61,375FansLike
1,112FollowersFollow
14,492FollowersFollow
4,290SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us: FacebookTwitterInstagram / YouTube / Google News