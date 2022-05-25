AEW Recently Had Talks With Killer Kross (Report)

AEW reportedly tried to have Killer Kross appear on Dynamite but it didn’t pan out.

The promotion has been running an in-depth storyline involving MJF and his former bodyguard Wardlow.

On the May 4 episode of Dynamite, MJF had a mystery opponent for Wardlow. It ended up being W. Morrissey of IMPACT Wrestling.

Wardlow ultimately picked up the win.

Failed Talks

Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux

Fightful is reporting that AEW initially wanted that spot to be for Killer Kross.

The report notes that the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement. It’s been said that Kross expressed concern over the creative direction.

His main issue was the feeling that debuting in the promotion without his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, would’ve been no different than how he was treated on WWE‘s main roster.

The report also mentions that the two sides are still open to doing business down the line.