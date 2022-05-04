AEW Dynamite Live Results & Discussion (5/4/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion for the May 4th edition of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show airs live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Here is what has been announced for tonight’s Dynamite:

ROH Women’s Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Interim ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez

Wardlow vs. a mystery opponent selected by MJF

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Angelico, Butcher, Blade in a Trios Match

Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier: Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish

Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier: Dante Martin vs. Rey Fenix

Chris Jericho vs. Santana

House of Black & Varsity Blonds segment

Share your thoughts in the comments below and refresh this page during the show for live updates.