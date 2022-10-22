AEW Women’s Star Out With Another Injury

Willow Nightingale defeated Leila Grey last night on AEW Rampage but that wasn’t the opponent she was originally scheduled to face.

All Elite Wrestling had advertised Willow versus Penelope Ford hours before the show but the match never took place.

On the October 21st edition of AEW Rampage, undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill sat down with Tony Schiavone to address Nyla Rose.

Nyla has stolen Jade’s TBS Championship and Cargill wants it back. During the interview, Schiavone mentioned that Cargill is going to hijack Rampage if she doesn’t get her belt back and then said “we also know Penelope Ford is injured and will not be able to wrestle Willow Nightingale tonight”. Jade would later hold Rampage hostage and beat down security after Nyla drove away from Daily’s Place with the stolen title.

Nyla Rose with her personality TURNED ON has been entertaining television. pic.twitter.com/D9rJBhxaEo — Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ?? (@DrainBamager) October 22, 2022

The tweet from AEW of the interview states Penelope would not be able to compete due to a preshow injury. It is unknown how long Penelope will be out with an injury. She did not wrestle for AEW from mid-January to August with an undisclosed injury.

Due to a preshow injury, @thePenelopeFord will not be able to compete later tonight against @willowwrestles, taking her place is @TBSNetwork Champion @Jade_Cargill’s Baddie @Miss_LeilaGrey! #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT!jjjjjjj pic.twitter.com/RbitbzeVV9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022

Penelope Ford last wrestled on AEW TV earlier this month on October 5th. She teamed with Jamie Hayter and Serena Deeb in a 6-woman tag team match. The trio lost to Athena, Toni Storm, and Willow Nightingale in the match on the 3 Year Anniversary of AEW Dynamite.

Ford, Hayter, and Deeb went on to defeat Brittany Blake, Jordan Blade, and Trish Adora on AEW Dark. The 30-year-old teamed up with her husband, AEW star Kip Sabian, to defeat Jeremy Prophet and Jessiki Neri on AEW Dark: Elevation episode #85.