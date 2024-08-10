AEW Collision Preview (08/10/2024): Texas Bull Rope Match and More

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) returns to Arlington, Texas, on August 10, 2024 for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

The show promises some decent matchups with ALL IN just a few weeks away, including a highly anticipated Texas Bull Rope Match.

AEW Collision Matches Tonight

AEW Collision Main Event: Texas Bull Rope Match

One of the highlights of the evening will be the Texas Bull Rope Match featuring Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo.

House of Black vs. Bang Bang Gang

In another high-stakes bout, House of Black will face off against Bang Bang Gang in a #1 Contenders Match for the AEW World Trios Championships at the upcoming ALL IN PPV from Wembley Stadium.

Swerve Strickland Open Challenge

Swerve Strickland will also be in action, issuing an open challenge in an Eliminator match.

Additional Matches

The night will also feature several other exciting matches: