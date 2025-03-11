AEW Collision Undergoing Interesting Experiment Next Week

AEW Collision will be undergoing an interesting experiment for the week of March 17-23, varying from its usual format.

The 2-hour Saturday night show usually airs at 8 PM ET on TNT. For next week, however, the slot will be taken up by the NCAA ‘March Madness’ games.

The broadcast network usually just bumps the full wrestling show up in such cases, and it airs whenever the program taking its place concludes.

Though for next week, the official WBD website is listing two 1-hour episodes of Collisions for both Saturday, March 22, and Sunday March 23 instead. Both the shows are listed to start at 11 p.m. ET, after the conclusion of the NCAA games.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, this is an experiment on TNT’s part. By breaking up the usual 2-hour show into two separate hour-long episodes, the Network is giving Collision two lead-ins from the March Madness games instead of one.

The Collision episode is set to be taped in advance from the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska, alongside the live March 19th episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite.

No matches or segments have been confirmed for the upcoming show just yet, but we can expect to see some top stars on the episode to take advantage of the lead in.