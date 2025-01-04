Championship Clashes and Trios Action on AEW Collision

Tonight’s AEW Collision, live from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, promises to be an electrifying event as All Elite Wrestling continues its momentum into the new year. The show will simulcast on TNT and MAX for the first time, setting the stage for an exciting evening of professional wrestling.

TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe

Hot action for sickos tonight on AEW Collision

Daniel Garcia defends his TNT Championship against former ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe in a highly anticipated title match. Both competitors have shown incredible skill and determination in their respective careers, making this bout a must-watch for fans.

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Private Party vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

Private Party, consisting of Isaiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, put their AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against the formidable duo of Lio Rush and Action Andretti. This match is expected to be a thrilling contest with both teams showcasing their unique styles.

The Learning Tree vs. Rated FTR & Jeff Jarrett

In a trios match, The Learning Tree (Bryan Keith, Big Bill, & Chris Jericho) face off against Rated FTR (Cope & FTR) and Jeff Jarrett. This confrontation has been building up since their intense encounter on AEW Dynamite, adding an extra layer of tension to this already stacked card.

