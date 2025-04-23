AEW Dynamite Preview (April 23, 2025)

Dynamite heads to New Orleans tonight with a stacked lineup featuring FTR’s return from suspension, a pivotal Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semifinal, and a first-time tag team clash involving The Young Bucks.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcasts live from the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans on TBS and Max.

Below is a preview for tonight’s broadcast, just 32 days out from the next AEW pay-per-view event: AEW Double or Nothing 2025 scheduled for Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Matches and Segments

FTR Returns After Suspension

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR) make their first appearance since serving a suspension stemming from their actions on AEW Collision. Their return is set to be a standout moment of the night.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Women’s Semifinal

Kris Statlander takes on Jamie Hayter in a semifinal match of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. The winner will move on to the finals of the prestigious competition.

The Young Bucks Face Bailey & Knight

In a first-time tag team bout, The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) will go head-to-head with the agile team of “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight. This fresh pairing offers a mix of speed and veteran experience.

Master P Joins AEW in New Orleans

Rap icon and former WCW personality Master P will attend the event in his hometown, adding star presence and celebrating AEW’s return to the Crescent City.

Tomorrow night @aew is in New Orleans, and I’ll be in the house for all the action Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite comes to @LakefrontArena, home of #NOLAsTeam and @PrivateersHoops — MASTER P (@MasterPMiller) April 23, 2025

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest AEW news and coverage of tonight’s AEW Dynamite on the road to Double or Nothing 2025.