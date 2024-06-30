AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 UK Time: Start Time in BST

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 is set to take place tonight, but what is the UK start time of the event?

As is usually the case, fans in the United Kingdom and Europe will be in for an extremely late night, with the live stream starting in the early hours of Monday morning.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 UK Time

The Zero Hour pre-show event will be starting around 90 minutes before the main card at around 11:30 PM BST on Sunday, June 30th 2024.

The main card of Forbidden Door 2024 is set to start at around 1 am BST on Monday, July 1st 2024 in the United Kingdom.

Who is wrestling at Forbidden Door?

There are a number of massive matches set to take place from the UBS Arena in the Long Island hamlet of Elmont, New York, and they are as follows:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa Winners Takes All Title For Title Match: AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer Ladder Match for the Vacant TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi Trios Match: The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Acclaimed

The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Acclaimed Trios Match: Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jeff Cobb, Chris Jericho and Big Bill

Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jeff Cobb, Chris Jericho and Big Bill Zack Sabre Jr vs. Orange Cassidy

MJF vs. Hechicero

ZERO-HOUR PRE-SHOW

Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Saraya vs. Mariah May

Saraya vs. Mariah May Mistico & The Lucha Bros vs. Yota Tsuji, Titan & Hiromu Takahashi

Fatal 4-Way Match: House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong

