Tony Khan Confirms Forbidden Door 2024 Drew $1 Million Gate For Third Straight Time

Tony Khan has confirmed that the third Forbidden Door PPV from the UBS Arena in New York was a huge success for the company.

The AEW president took part in the post Forbidden Door 2024 media scrum where he talked about things such as the upcoming Wrestle Dynasty PPV from Tokyo Dome which will be a joint show hosted by AEW, NJPW, and CMLL.

During the press conference, Khan also touted the success of the latest AEW PPV. He confirmed that the show drew a million-dollar gate for the third consecutive time:

“What a huge success this PPV has been. This is our third Forbidden Door, what a great partnership. Tonight was not only a great PPV, also a great live event here. Like we said over 11,000 fans here at UBS arena paid and over a million dollars live gate, really really, special. Third straight year with over 11,000 fans and over a million-dollar live gate, which is pretty cool too.”

Tony Khan On Super Heavyweight Championship

One interesting question Tony Khan was asked during the scrum was the potential of adding a ‘meaty super heavyweight championship’ after the match between Samoa Joe and Jeff Cobb at the PPV.

The AEW official mentioned how we’ve seen a lot of ‘meat moments’ in AEW and fans can chant ‘meat’ whenever they want to. On the potential of a title exclusive for the big men, Khan said that such matches are always exciting:

“There are a lot of championships in wrestling, but certainly any time we can get the big men fighting, I love it. Even if we’re not ready for a championship, those matches are exciting and we’ve seen people get engaged when those big guys start fighting and they love chanting ‘meat,'”

Apart from this, Tony Khan also discussed the upcoming Brodie Lee tribute shoes and more. You can check out the full Forbidden Door 2024 media scrum below: