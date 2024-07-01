Zack Sabre Jr Reveals Preferred Location For Bryan Danielson Rematch

Zack Sabre Jr. wants his re-match with Bryan Danielson to happen in England.

The NJPW star picked up a big victory at the Forbidden Door 2024 PPV. He managed to make Orange Cassidy tap out with a submission.

He took part in the post show media scrum after his big win where the former NJPW TV Champion was asked about another star who picked up a win on the same show – Bryan Danielson.

The two have shared the ring a number of times and ZSJ was asked what would be his preferred place if a rematch between the two were to take place. The English star mentioned how their first match was in England and expressed his interest in repeating that:

“Our first match was in England. We had a rematch in Germany that’s somewhat forgotten, and then we had the match at WrestleDream in Japan. I know that Bryan says he’s winding it down, but he’s a pervert so I can’t imagine. In a wrestling sense, that’s not against his character. We at least have to have one more match in England.”

I Can Never Repay The Debt: Zack Sabre Jr

Zack Sabre Jr. mentioned how his early match with Bryan Danielson helped put him on the map and he can never repay the debt of it. This is why he wants to have another match with the wrestling veteran:

“I’ve said this countless times but when I wrestled with Bryan for the first time in England, in front of a pub in front of 50 people when he had no idea who I was and he gave me so much. It kickstarted my entire career, and I can never repay the debt to him, outside of trying to break all his limbs. I’m yet to tap out Bryan Danielson so we have to have at least one more match where he lets me try.”

The 36-year-old is not the only star who is gunning for a rematch against the former world champion. During the same media scrum, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland mentioned how his previous loss against Bryan irks him to the day and declared that Danielson is at the top of the list of talents he wants to face.

You can check out the full AEW Forbidden Door 2024 media scrum below: