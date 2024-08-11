AEW Reportedly Signs ‘Dynamite Kid’ Tommy Billington

A rising talent, ‘Dynamite Kid’ Tommy Billington has reportedly inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling. Tommy’s uncle, Tom Billington was one-half of the iconic British Bulldogs and teamed up with Davey Boy Smith.

Billington, the nephew of legendary ‘Dynamite Kid’ Tom Billington has had a couple of impressive performances against Konosuke Takeshita and Dax Harwood in recent months. Since then, his status has been a matter of question within the company. Fightful has reported that “according to talent close to Tommy, they say that he’s been signed by AEW.”

The report further stated that WWE and NXT had also expressed their interest but that didn’t work out.

“The talent we spoke to also claimed there was NXT interest in the 23-year-old Billington. We asked about the whereabouts of Mark Billington, and were told that he was injured in December, during a match for Dungeon Wrestling.All Elite Wrestling has not confirmed this signing, and we’ve not heard if the deal is full-time or a tiered, per appearance deal.”

Tommy Billington is just 23 years old and he is a promising talent. He started his career in 2018 and has been competing in indie promotions including RCW, WPW, DEFY, and more. His match against Dax Harwood caught the attention of the fans as he put on a great fight but ultimately lost to the veteran.

Last month, he squared off against Konosuke Takeshita. They were involved in a great back-and-forth battle before the youngster endured another loss. Despite the defeats, he has been able to impress the fans and his future is looking bright.