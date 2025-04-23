AEW’s HOOK Gets Role In ‘MONEY TALK$’ Short Film

AEW star HOOK is getting a chance to be featured on the big screen, having landed his first-ever acting role.

HOOK will appear in a short film titled “MONEY TALK$.” The news was announced on Wednesday, and the film will have its world premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival.

The former FTW Champion and current member of The Opps is credited as a “Mystery Man” on the film’s IMDB page. A promotional photo for the film shows HOOK holding a handgun and shouting.

It’s directed by Tony Mucci, who has a background in making music videos but will make his movie directing debut with the upcoming title. The Tribeca Film Festival will return to New York City from June 4 to 15 this year.

The exact date of the movie’s premiere isn’t known yet. The movie follows “The Adventure of a $100 Dollar Bill in 1981 NYC.”