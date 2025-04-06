Bandido Wins Second ROH World Title at AEW Dynasty

Bandido walked out of AEW Dynasty 2025 with both his mask and the ROH World Championship intact after a chaotic and controversial showdown with Chris Jericho.

The match came with high stakes, as Bandido had to put his mask on the line in order to earn a title shot. Initially, Jericho appeared to secure the win after using a hidden baseball bat behind the steel steps to strike Bandido, followed by a pinfall.

Interference played a major role in the outcome, with Bryan Keith attempting to assist Jericho mid-match. However, Bandido and Gravity managed to fend him off. Despite the interference, Jericho capitalized and pinned Bandido following the illegal bat shot.

Before Jericho could remove Bandido’s mask, the luchador’s mother and sister, seated at ringside, informed referee Aubrey Edwards about the weapon usage. This led to Bryce Remsburg restarting the match.

In the restart, Jericho attempted to target Bandido’s sister, only to be slapped in return. Moments later, Bandido landed a decisive pinfall to capture the ROH World Championship for the second time in his career.

Bandido has done it and is now the NEW ROH World Champion!



The match concluded with Bandido celebrating in the ring alongside his family and Gravity, closing out one of the night’s most dramatic moments. One highlight saw Bandido hold Jericho in a vertical suplex for a full minute, showcasing his strength in a bout filled with emotion and controversy.