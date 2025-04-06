AEW Dynasty 2025: Final Betting Odds Predict 2 Title Changes

Just hours away from tonight’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, BetOnline has updated their final betting odds for the event. According to the latest betting activity, two major title changes are anticipated. Adam Cole is favored to defeat Daniel Garcia for the AEW TNT Championship, while Bandido is expected to capture the ROH World Championship from Chris Jericho. Here’s the full rundown:

Jon Moxley is lightly favored (-145) to retain the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland, an underdog at +105.

“Timeless” Toni Storm is a heavy favorite (-700) to successfully defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Megan Bayne, who enters as a +400 underdog.

The Hurt Syndicate is heavily favored (-3000) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Big Bill and Bryan Keith, listed at +900.

Bandido is strongly favored (-1500) to win the ROH World Championship over Chris Jericho, who enters as a +600 underdog.

Adam Cole is favored (-400) to defeat Daniel Garcia (+250) and capture the AEW TNT Championship.

Kenny Omega is the overwhelming favorite (-3000) to win the AEW International Championship in a triple threat match against Ricochet (+600) and Speedball Mike Bailey (+800).

The Death Riders are favored (-800) to retain the AEW Trios Championship against Rated FTR, who come in at +425.

Will Ospreay is a commanding favorite (-5000) to defeat Kevin Knight (+1200) in the Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament.