Bryan Danielson Warns Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho: ” I’ll Kick Both Their Heads In”

Tonight AEW kicks off week two of Fyter Fest with a special edition of Dynamite, which will feature Chris Jericho battling Eddie Kingston in a barbed wire everywhere matchup, with the Jericho Appreciation Society hovering above inside of a shark cage.

Top company superstar Bryan Danielson took to Twitter to comment on the matchup, where the American Dragon take shots at both men, and warns them for his impending return. He writes:

“One of these men takes credit for injuring me and the other one is the man I actually blame for it. Excited to see them destroy each other… and when I get back I’ll kick both their heads in.”

One of these men takes credit for injuring me and the other one is the man I actually blame for it. Excited to see them destroy each other… and when I get back I’ll kick both their heads in #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/78Zd6zXOUv — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) July 20, 2022

Danielson has been out of action with a concussion since May’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas. The injury forced the former WWE champion to miss the critically acclaimed Forbidden Door event, as well as Blood & Guts show the Wednesday after. He would handpick his replacement, new AEW signee Claudio Castagnoli.