Details Behind CJ Perry’s AEW Exit

CJ Perry is all done with All Elite Wrestling. The former Lana in WWE had a very smal cup of coffee in AEW and her time with the company is already over.

Speaking with USA Today at the 2024 ESPY Awards, Perry made her announcement direct and to the point when being interviewed.

“[My] time with them has just finished.”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful provided further details behind Perry’s leave and how it actually occured months ago.

CJ Perry was actually quietly among the AEW roster cuts back in April, @FightfulSelect has learned. pic.twitter.com/pmf6pe4kir — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 12, 2024

“CJ Perry was actually quietly among the AEW roster cuts back in April, Fightful Select has learned.

Perry first showed up in her legitimate role as Miro’s wife, but the former WWE power couple announced their separation not much longer after that.

While with WWE, Lana was very popular as the heel valet to Miro’s Rusev, but creative greatly changed the course for both stars and Lana later assumed a role that is greatly reflective of the role Maxxine Dupri is currently portraying as a valet turned wrestler.

Both Perry and Miro have been non-existent on AEW programming for months and Miro has shared several times on social media that he has currently been back in his home country of Bulgaria. While Perry was still with AEW photos surfaced of her attending several events with the current AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland.

Before being signed by AEW and still with Miro, Perry was very vocal in the company’s misuse of her former husband. AEW arguably bungled the debut of ‘The Bulgarian Brute’ making him an affable babyface that embraced a more casual side of his personality rather than riding his ‘monster heel’ identity.

Perry joins a lot of former WWE women under the AEW banner including Saraya, Ruby Soho, Mercedes Mone, and Toni Storm. Two of those four names are arguably the company’s top two women acts, but Saraya has been greatly miscasted. The same could be said for Soho, but she’s currently away from programming due to her pregnancy.

