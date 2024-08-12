Daniel Garcia AEW Contract Status Amid Interest From WWE

AEW wrestler Daniel Garcia has drawn interest from WWE as his contract with AEW will expire within the next few months. We have an update on his status with the promotion.

Daniel Garcia became one of the biggest babyface wrestlers in AEW before he was written off. He has been away from the AEW programming since July. It has come to light that as Garcia’s contract with the company is set to expire in October, he was written off the storylines until he decides to re-sign.

Fightful Select reported that a top figure in the company noted that he was staying with the company and even speculated that he had re-signed. However, that is not the case as of last week. With Daniel Garcia being on WWE’s radar, AEW understandably wants to retain him.

Garcia had competed against Will Ospreay for the AEW International title at ‘Beach Break.’ However, he suffered a defeat against ‘The Aerial Assassin’ after MJF interfered. He had offered his Dyanmite Diamond Ring to Garcia, who refused to use it. This led to Ospreay pinning him for the win. Following the match, MJF hit a low blow on Garcia to turn heel in the process. ‘The Salt of The Earth’ assaulted Garcia and left him bloodied and battered. Ever since, Daniel Garcia is away from AEW TV.

We will have to wait and see what the future holds for Daniel Garcia.