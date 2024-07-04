MJF Goes Full Scumbag, Turns Heel On Daniel Garcia

This week’s AEW Dynamite from Chicago, IL went out with a bang, as MJF revealed his true colors, proving that his recent positive streak was a carefully crafted illusion. The night’s main event saw Will Ospreay successfully retain his International Championship against Daniel Garcia in a hard-fought match.

Post-match, MJF entered the ring, initially appearing supportive of Garcia. He raised Garcia’s hand and embraced him, seemingly showing respect for his effort. However, this facade quickly crumbled as MJF suddenly delivered a vicious low blow to Garcia. What followed was a brutal assault that left Garcia bloodied and battered.

MJF’s attack escalated, targeting anyone who tried to intervene, including security personnel. The violence peaked when MJF executed a devastating piledriver on Garcia, necessitating medical attention and a stretcher job.

Ospreay attempted to come to Garcia’s aid, but MJF had already made his exit through the crowd, even engaging in heated exchanges with fans along the way.

TOMBSTONE OFF THE MIDDLE ROPE. MJF JUST KILLED DG. pic.twitter.com/quCOTnfrB6 — Drainmaker ?? ? (@DrainBamager) July 4, 2024

This unexpected betrayal cements MJF’s position as one of AEW’s top heels, shattering any notions of a genuine face turn. The dramatic attack sets the stage for intense storylines in the months ahead as AEW marches towards Blood and Guts on July 24 and All in: London on August 25.

- Advertisement -

MJF will kick off AEW Collision this Saturday, July 6 on TNT from Southaven, MS. We can be sure he’ll have plenty to say about his ‘new’ attitude.

Watch: Daniel Garcia finally gets a chance at AEW International Champ Will Ospreay: