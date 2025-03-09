Former WWE Star Attends AEW Revolution

Elektra López (Karissa Rivera) was seen backstage at the Crypto.com Arena for AEW Revolution, according to Lucha Libre Online. A former WWE NXT talent, López has kept a low profile since her release, making her appearance at such a major show even more notable.

EXCLUSIVO: Elektra López está backstage ahora mismo en AEW Revolution. Estuvo recientemente backstage en TNA. Varias empresas tienen un alto interés en firmar la boricua ??? pic.twitter.com/5hO9zi4GMI — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) March 10, 2025

While her status remains uncertain, the rest of AEW Revolution promises major moments.

Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against Adam Copeland, Mercedes Moné puts her TBS Championship on the line against STARDOM’s Momo Watanabe, and Kenny Omega faces Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Title.